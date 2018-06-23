Winnipeg's Chris Streveler impresses in Bombers' rout of Alouettes

Winnipeg quarterback Chris Streveler scored three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown as the visiting Blue Bombers walked all over the Montreal Alouettes 56-10 on Friday night.

Streveler went 22 for 28 for 246 yards in the air and ran for a team-high 98 yards as Winnipeg (1-1) scored 27 unanswered points in the game.

The rookie quarterback found Nic Demski and Drew Wolitarsky, twice, in the end zone. Wide receiver Darvin Adams also threw a TD pass to running back Andrew Harris on a trick play in the first quarter and Kienan Lafrance added a rushing touchdown late in the fourth.

Kicker Justin Medlock converted four field goals.

QB Drew Willy, playing against his former team for the first time since being traded away two years ago, went 16-25 for 111 yards and a touchdown in a losing effort for Montreal (0-2). Boris Bede kicked a field goal.

Matt Nichols sidelined

Jeff Matthews replaced Willy in the fourth quarter. He threw an interception on his first play.

The Alouettes have lost a team record 13 consecutive regular-season games dating back to last season.

Streveler, replacing starter Matt Nichols (knee injury), picked Montreal apart in the air and on the ground.

With Winnipeg leading 10-7 in the second quarter, Streveler took control of the game. The 23-year-old put together a 95-yard drive capped off by a 10-yard pass to Demski for his first touchdown of the season at 7:34.

Five minutes later, Streveler connected with Wolitarsky along the sideline and the receiver jogged into the end zone untouched as the Bombers took a 24-7 lead. That drive got started with a 30-yard punt return by Kevin Fogg.

Streveler gets 1st rushing TD

After another two-and-out for the Alouettes, Rashaun Simonise blocked Bede's punt deep in Montreal's half. Winnipeg recovered the ball at the two-yard line as a chorus of boos rained down from the 19,498 fans in attendance at Percival Molson Stadium.

That set up an easy QB sneak for Streveler, his first career rushing touchdown in the CFL as the visitors went up 31-7 in the second quarter.

After field goals on both sides — three for Medlock and one for Bede — Streveler put the game out of reach with 11:20 remaining in the contest as he found Wolitarsky again in the end zone for the 47-10 lead.

Montreal conceded a safety in the fourth quarter.

Backup quarterback Bryan Bennett replaced Streveler in the fourth. He went 3 for 4 for 71 yards.

B.J. Cunningham caught the only touchdown for Montreal, an eight-yard play at the start of the second quarter.