Tiger-Cats' Masoli continues to shine in victory over Blue Bombers

Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli completed 31-of-41 passes for 369 yards and a touchdown to lead the Tiger-Cats past the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 31-17 on Friday in Hamilton's home opener.

Canadian Mercer Timmis ran in two touchdowns for the Tiger-Cats (2-1), while Lirim Hajrullahu connected on four field goals.

Running back Andrew Harris led Winnipeg's (1-2) offence with 66 yards and a touchdown. Kicker Justin Medlock had a field goal and two converts.

Rookie QB Chris Streveler rushed in a touchdown but managed only 146 passing yards a week after he was one of the CFL's top performers with 246 passing yards and three TDs in a 56-10 rout in Montreal.

Masoli has passed for more than 300 yards in eight consecutive games, tying Montreal's Anthony Calvillo (2012) and Edmonton's Mike Reilly (2015-16) for second most in CFL history.

Montreal's Sam Etcheverry (1956) and Saskatchewan's Kent Austin (1991) are tied for first all time with nine.