Schoen's 81-yard touchdown helps Blue Bombers down Elks to remain unbeaten
Winnipeg improves to 7-0 for 1st time since 1960 when it won 1st 10 games
Dalton Schoen's 81-yard touchdown catch proved to be the difference as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers remained perfect on the season, defeating host Edmonton Elks 24-10 on Friday.
Winnipeg improved to 7-0 for the first time since 1960 when it won its first 10 games.
Edmonton (2-5) remains winless at home this season and hasn't won at Commonwealth Stadium since Oct. 12, 2019.
Edmonton responded with a 52-yard Sergio Castillo field goal. Winnipeg kicker Marc Liegghio then countered with a 20-yard boot.
The Elks started the second with a 44-yard Castillo field goal.
Collaros closed out the first half with the long TD strike to a wide-open Schoen, who shook off a tackle before scoring.
Winnipeg put the game away with three minutes to play on Dru Brown's one-yard touchdown run.
Winnipeg is in Calgary to face the Stampeders next Saturday while Edmonton will be on a bye week.
