Veteran centre Mike Filer announces retirement after 8 seasons with Tiger-Cats
31-year-old appeared in 2 Grey Cup games with Hamilton
Mike Filer has called it a career.
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats veteran centre announced his retirement Monday after playing eight seasons with the CFL club.
Filer, 31, re-signed with Hamilton on May 28 and opened training camp with the team July 10.
The six-foot-two, 290-pound native of Brantford, Ont., was originally selected in the fifth round, No. 31 overall, in the 2012 CFL draft by the Calgary Stampeders after playing collegiately at Mount Allison.
The end of an era 😢 Thank you for 9 years of leadership, tireless work ethic, community service and countless laughs. The epitome of what it means to be a Tiger-Cat. <br><br>Congratulations and best of luck in retirement, Mike!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThankYouFiler?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThankYouFiler</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Filer64?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Filer64</a> <a href="https://t.co/jvMHEDigtG">pic.twitter.com/jvMHEDigtG</a>—@Ticats
He signed with Hamilton on Aug. 12, 2012 after being released by the Stampeders.
Filer started 95-of-112 career regular-season games with Hamilton. He also appeared in two Grey Cup games with the club.
"Today is one of the hardest days of my life," Filer said in a statement. "After nine years in the CFL with the Tiger-Cats, it is time for me to listen to my body and heart and hang up my cleats for the last time."
"Summing up Mike Filer in a few sentences is a disservice, but when I think about Mike I think about high character, perseverance, dependability, and leadership," Steinauer said. "You knew you had a person that was going to put in the time and effort to be ready to play every week,.
"Since 2012, people like Mike have been helping us build our foundation in Hamilton. Congratulations, Mike, on an outstanding career, and we wish you and your family all the best in life after football."
