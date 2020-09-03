Alouettes QB Vernon Adams Jr. reverses, decides to forgo NFL
Say he will stay in CFL after reviewing opportunities in U.S.
Vernon Adams Jr. is staying put.
The Montreal Alouettes announced Thursday their star quarterback will remain under contract to the CFL club. Adams said on Sunday he was opting out of his deal to pursue opportunities south of the border after the league cancelled the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"After deeply reviewing and reflecting upon my opportunities south of the border, I've come to the conclusion that my heart is in Montreal," Adams said in a statement. "We started something special in 2019, and I remain fully committed to taking this team to the next step.
"The best way to do so is to remain with the club, and help make us better in any way possible."
Adams signed a contract extension with Montreal in January that will keep him with the CFL club through the 2022 season. He helped Montreal post a 10-8 record in 2019, completing 283-of-431 passes for 3,942 yards with 24 touchdown passes.
Adams Jr. also scored 13 TDs (12 rushing, one receiving).
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.