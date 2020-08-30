Skip to Main Content
Alouettes QB Vernon Adams Jr. opting out of deal to pursue NFL job
CFL

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. has announced he is opting out of his CFL contract and pursuing opportunities in the NFL.

The Canadian Press
Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. is leaving the Alouettes in hopes of latching on with an NFL team. Last season, the 27-year-old passed for 3,942 yards and 24 touchdowns. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press/File)

Adams made the announcement on social media Sunday.

The 27-year-old led the Alouettes to a surprising 10-8 record and a playoff appearance last season and was named an East Division all-star.

He threw for 3,942 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions and ran for another 394 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Adams signed a two-year contract with the Alouettes in January, but the CFL cancelled its 2020 season two weeks ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adams said in his social media post that he would return to Montreal for a 2021 CFL season should no opportunity in the NFL materialize.

