Tyrell Sutton back with Alouettes after stints with Lions, Argos, Ticats
Running back Tyrell Sutton re-signed with Montreal on Wednesday after becoming a CFL free agent last week. He split the 2019 CFL season with the Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Free-agent running back has averaged 5.5 yards per carry over 7 CFL seasons
Running back Tyrell Sutton is back with the Montreal Alouettes.
The five-foot-nine, 205-pound Sutton re-signed with Montreal on Wednesday. He became a CFL free agent last week.
Sutton began his CFL career with Montreal (2013-2018) before stints with B.C. (2018), Toronto (2019) and Hamilton (2019). Sutton had 11 carries for 86 yards in the Tiger-Cats' Grey Cup loss to Winnipeg last November.
Sutton has appeared in 77-career regular-season games, rushing for 4,044 yards on 733 carries (5.5-yard average) with 17 TDs. He's also recorded 189 catches for 1,665 yards and four touchdowns.
