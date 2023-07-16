Content
Roughriders QB Trevor Harris suffers significant knee injury against Stampeders

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris will miss time the result of a tibial plateau fracture in his right knee, the CFL club announced Sunday.

The Canadian Press ·
Two people hover over an injured man in a green jersey
Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris, 37, was hurt in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 33-31 overtime loss to Calgary on Saturday. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press)

Harris, 37, was hurt in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 33-31 overtime loss to Calgary on Saturday. Harris was attempting to run when Stampeders' defensive lineman Derek Wiggan roll up on Harris, bending the quarterback's leg awkwardly.

The Roughriders said Harris will require surgery as a result of the injury.

"We are optimistic Trevor will make a full recovery and are not ready to rule out a return at some point later in the season," the Riders said in a statement. "We know Trevor will tackle his recovery with the same focus and tenacity he shows on the football field."

With Harris out, Mason Fine becomes the Riders starting quarterback. Saskatchewan (3-2) visits the B.C. Lions (4-1) on Saturday.

