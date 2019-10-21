Eskimos QB Trevor Harris medically cleared after arm injury
Edmonton has yet to name a starter for Saturday's game against 11-5 Roughriders
The Edmonton Eskimos activated quarterback Trevor Harris from the six-game injured list Monday.
Harris went on the six-game injured list after suffering an injury to his throwing arm in Edmonton's 33-17 loss to the Calgary Stampeders on Sept. 7. Logan Kilgore started four games during Harris's absence, leading the Eskimos to a 2-2 record.
During that span, Kilgore was 103-of-153 passing (67.3 per cent) for 1,115 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. In 12 games, Harris completed 316 of 441 passes (71.7 per cent) for 3,706 yards with 15 TDs and just four interceptions.
Edmonton will visit the Montreal Alouettes (9-7) in the East Division semifinal Nov. 10.
In other moves, Edmonton added American quarterback Troy Williams to its practice roster while releasing American defensive back Robert Priester.
