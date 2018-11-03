Argonauts axe head coach Marc Trestman after 4-14 season

The Toronto Argonauts announced the firing of head coach Marc Trestman on Saturday, just hours after completing a 4-14 campaign at Ottawa and less than a year after guiding the club to a stunning comeback victory in the Grey Cup.

The final straw for team ownership and management was the CFL club's 24-9 loss at Ottawa on Friday night as the Argonauts failed to win a road game in nine attempts this season and occupy last place in the league.

It was their first visit to TD Place since the 105th Grey Cup last November when the Argos outscored the Calgary Stampeders 11-0 in the fourth quarter for a 27-24 win and record 17th CFL championship on a snowy Sunday night.

Trestman, 62, arrived in Toronto in February 2017, taking over a team that had won just five games under Scott Milanovich and returning the team to top spot in the East Division with a 9-9 mark. He posted a 15-23 record in his two seasons at the helm after previously leading Montreal to a pair of Grey Cup titles.

In a news release, the Argos stated the search for their 44th head coach would begin immediately under the direction of general manager Jim Popp.

Only the Alouettes, Trestman's former team, have scored fewer points than the Argos, whose depth chart on Friday featured only four positional starters from the Grey Cup game a year ago: Wide receivers S.J. Green and Armanti Edward along with offensive linemen Tyler Holmes and Sean McEwen.

Toronto has also allowed the most points at 560 over 18 contests, 76 more than Montreal, while recording the fewest quarterback sacks and worst turnover ratio.

It was a trying season off the field as well for Trestman, whose father Jerry died on Labour Day at age 88. It doesn't end there for the native of Minneapolis, Minn., whose mother has cancer while his wife had stem-cell surgery a year ago and is battling multiple myeloma.

"I'm not the only one out there to have lost a parent this year," Trestman told the Toronto Sun in October. "Everybody has to get on this island and pretend that nothing else exists [except football].

"I'm very proud of this team and this coaching staff."

Trestman left Montreal in January 2013 to replace fired Chicago Bears head coach Lovie Smith after arriving in the CFL in 2008. He was let go less than two years later after going 13-19 in two seasons.

It was Trestman's first NFL head-coaching job, a longtime assistant in the league who spent five years coaching the Alouettes and leading them to a 59-31 regular-season record and three Grey Cup appearances.

He has also spent time in the NCAA coaching at Miami and North Carolina State and served in the NFL as a quarterback coach, running back coach and offensive co-ordinator with Minnesota (twice), Tampa Bay, Cleveland, San Francisco, Detroit, Arizona, Oakland and Miami.