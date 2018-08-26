Argos sign recently released receiver Duron Carter
Two-time CFL all-star Duron Carter signed with the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday.
Multi-positional American caught 8 touchdowns, 1 interception last season
Duron Carter's arrival in Toronto is now official.
The long rumoured free agent signing was made official by the Argonauts on Sunday afternoon.
The 27-year-old international wide receiver is playing in his fifth CFL season. Carter was released Aug. 11 by the Saskatchewan Roughriders and recently visited the Argos.
Carter has 266 receptions, 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns in 65 career games as a receiver and was named a league all-star in 2014 and 2017.
Carter was used primarily as a defensive back with the Saskatchewan Roughriders this season due to injuries to their secondary, recording 13 tackles and one interception, which he returned 28 yards for a touchdown.
In 2017, Carter caught 73 passes for 1,043 yards and eight touchdowns and had nine tackles and one interception returned 43 yards for a touchdown.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.