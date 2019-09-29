Roughriders dominate Argos to cement playoff berth
Cody Fajardo throws 3 TDs, scores another as Saskatchewan earns 7th straight win
Cody Fajardo threw three TD passes and ran for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders clinched a CFL playoff berth with a convincing 41-16 win over the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday night.
Saskatchewan (9-4) earned its seventh straight victory over Toronto (2-11) and eighth in nine games overall. The Riders also improved to 5-0 coming off the bye the past two seasons and 6-2 this year against East Division rivals.
Fajardo was 23-of-27 passing for 278 yards while rushing 11 times for 80 yards as Saskatchewan secured a CFL playoff spot for a third consecutive year. And just for good measure, he found Emmanuel Arceneaux on a 55-yard touchdown pass with 6:39 to play to put the Riders ahead 34-10.
Toronto (2-11) lost for the fifth time in six games and dropped to just 1-6 at home this season. James Franklin, making just his second start of 2019, was 21-of-30 passing for 209 yards with a TD and two interceptions while being sacked six times.
Franklin gave the BMO Field gathering of 12,406 something to cheer about with a 15-yard TD pass to S.J. Green at 5:20 of the fourth that cut Saskatchewan's lead to 27-10.
He added a one-yard TD run at 13:09 to cut Saskatchewan's lead to 41-16.
