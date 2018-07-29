Argos QB James Franklin loses starting gig after slow start
McLeod Bethel-Thompson named replacement for Thursday game vs. Redblacks
McLeod Bethel-Thompson is now the Toronto Argonauts starting quarterback.
Head coach Marc Trestman made the change Sunday, meaning Bethel-Thompson will be under centre Thursday night when Toronto (1-5) hosts the Ottawa Redblacks (4-2).
Bethel-Thompson replaces James Franklin, who was 1-3 as the starter replacing the injured Ricky Ray.
It's been a tough go for the six-foot-two, 225-pound Franklin, who Toronto acquired in the off-season from the Edmonton Eskimos. Franklin has completed 92 of 141 passes so far for 967 yards with three times the interceptions (six) than touchdown passes (two).
Franklin was 20-of-31 passing for 236 yards with three interceptions in Toronto's 40-14 road loss to Winnipeg on Friday night. The Blue Bombers outscored the Argos 78-34 in sweeping the home-and-home series.
Franklin and Bethel-Thompson battled for the backup job behind Ray during training camp.
Bethel-Thompson, 29, is in his second season with Toronto but will make his first CFL start versus Ottawa.
