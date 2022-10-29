Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CFL

Alouettes hold off Argonauts to win regular-season finale

Cole Spieker caught six passes for 105 yards and a touchdown to lead the Montreal Alouettes to a 38-33 win against the Argonauts in the regular-season finale on Saturday at BMO Field in Toronto.

Toronto and Montreal had already clinched 1st, 2nd in CFL's East Division

Tim Wharnsby · The Canadian Press ·
The Montreal Alouettes celebrate their 38-33 win over the Argonauts in Toronto on Saturday. (Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press)

Cole Spieker caught six passes for 105 yards and a touchdown to lead the Montreal Alouettes to a 38-33 win against the Argonauts in the regular-season finale on Saturday at BMO Field in Toronto.

Spieker, who hauled in a 53-yard first-quarter touchdown, caught a critical first-down pass to keep a late-game drive alive for Montreal (9-9). Alouettes running back Jeshrun Antwi fumbled a couple of plays later at the Toronto four-yard line, but Montreal's defence held on for the victory.

Toronto (11-7) forced an Alouettes safety early in the fourth quarter to pull within five points.

The Argos and Alouettes had already clinched first and second in the CFL's East Division entering the game.

Toronto, which trailed by seven after the first half, pulled even at 28-28 when Jeremiah Haydel ran the opening second-half kickoff 87 yards down the sideline in front of the Argos' bench for a major.

Montreal's Jabari Ellis blocked and recovered John Haggerty's punt attempt for a touchdown just under four minutes later. Argos kicker Boris Bede and his counterpart David Cote traded field goals of 19 and 41 yards, respectively, as the Alouettes took a 38-31 edge after three quarters.

WATCH | Montreal's special teams deliver:

Special teams key in Alouettes' win over Argos

1 hour ago
Duration 2:13
Both teams had huge special teams plays, but Montreal outlasted Toronto for the tight victory.

The Alouettes jumped out to a 14-0 lead on a 53-yard pass from backup quarterback Dominique Davis to Spieker and then a one-yard plunge by Davis.

Davis started in place of 36-year-old Trevor Harris, one of many Alouettes and Argos regulars who rested.

Toronto quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson also did not play.

Davis completed 13 of 14 passes for 166 yards, two touchdowns and an interception before being relieved by Davis Alexander late in the first half.

Dejon Brissett of Mississauga, Ont., scored his first career touchdown with a 27-yard reception for Toronto with 4:03 remaining in the first quarter. Montreal answered with 58 seconds left as Davis hit Kaion Julien-Grant for a 31-yard score and a 21-7 advantage.

A Shaq Richardson interception led to a 19-yard touchdown pass from Chad Kelly to Juwan Brescacin for the Argos early in the second quarter.

Alexander's TD on a QB sneak was countered with a one-yard run from Kelly to cut Montreal's lead to 28-21 at the half.

Davis breaks franchise record

Davis set an Alouettes franchise record for rushing touchdowns for a quarterback in a season, rumbling in for his 13th in the first quarter.

Vernon Adams Jr. set the previous mark of 12 in 2019.

The Alouettes meet the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal in Montreal on Nov. 6. The winner travels to Toronto to face the Argos in the East final on Nov. 13.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tim Wharnsby

Tim has covered the hockey landscape and other sports in Canada for three decades for The Canadian Press, CBC Sports, the Globe and Mail and Toronto Sun. He has been to three Winter Olympics, 11 Stanley Cups, a world championship as well as 17 world junior championships, 13 Memorial Cups and 13 University Cups. The native of Waterloo, Ont., always has his eye out for an underdog story.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
    Corrections and clarifications|

    Related Stories

    Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

    A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

    Sign up now

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now