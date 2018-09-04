Tiger-Cats run over Argos on Banks' statement night

Alex Green and Brandon Banks had two touchdowns apiece to rally the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to a 42-28 Labour Day win over the Toronto Argonauts on Monday.

Green's 21-yard run at 4:49 of the fourth and two-point convert put Hamilton (5-6) ahead 35-28. It was set up by Mike Daly's interception and came after Lirim Hajrullahu's 36-yard field goal at 2:31 cut Toronto's lead to 28-27 before an enthusiastic Tim Hortons Field gathering of 24,221.

And Jeremiah Masoli brought the Ticats' faithful to its feet again at 10:43, hitting Banks on a 27-yard touchdown pass to put Hamilton ahead 42-28. Masoli finished 26-of-35 passing for 385 yards and three TD strikes.

Luke Tasker had eight catches for 145 yards while Banks finished with nine receptioins for 135 yards. Green ran for 115 yards on 18 carries.

Hamilton outscored Toronto 18-0 in the fourth to continue its Labour Day domination of its arch rival. The Ticats improved to 34-13-1 overall and are 5-0 at Tim Hortons Field in the annual showdown versus the Argos.

Toronto's last Labour Day win in Hamilton was Sept. 3, 2012 at Ivor Wynne Stadium. And this marked the first time since '09 that the Ticats entered the game with a better record than the Argos.