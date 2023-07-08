Content
Argonauts trade Canadian defensive lineman Acheampong to Elks

The Toronto Argonauts have dealt defensive lineman Sam Acheampong to the Edmonton Elks for a draft pick and rights to a negotiation-list player.

Toronto receives 5th-round pick, negotiation rights to wide receiver Gipson in return

A Toronto player tackles a Montreal quarterback during a CFL game.
Sam Acheampong (96) was traded from the Argonauts to the Elks on Saturday in exchange for a fifth-round pick and the negotiation rights to wide receiver Xavier Gipson. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press/File)

The Argonauts get a fifth-round pick in next year's draft and the negotiation rights to wide receiver Xavier Gipson in the deal announced Saturday.

Acheampong, a 28-year-old from Brampton, Ont., played 30 games with Toronto in 2021 and 2022 and helped the club win last year's Grey Cup in Regina.

The Wilfrid Laurier alumnus played one game for the Argonauts this season in Week 3 when he had a tackle against the Elks.

Acheampong, who is six foot five and 270 pounds, has recorded a career 35 tackles and eight sacks in his CFL career.

He was chosen in the second round of the 2020 draft, 20th overall, by Toronto.

