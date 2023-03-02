Content
Veteran running back Harris returns to Argonauts for Grey Cup title defence

Veteran Canadian running back Andrew Harris is officially back with the Toronto Argonauts. The CFL club announced Thursday that Harris, 35, of Winnipeg, was returning for the 2023 season although sources had indicated last month Harris would be back to help Toronto defend its Grey Cup title.

The Canadian Press ·
A male football player celebrates as he holds the ball in his hand.
The Toronto Argonauts announced on Thursday that running back Andrew Harris (33), seen above in November, was returning to the team for the upcoming CFL season. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press)

Contract details weren't divulged but the sources said last month Harris had agreed to a one-year deal with Toronto.

Harris ran for 490 yards on 114 carries (4.3-yard average) and added 23 catches for 180 yards in eight regular-season games last season, his first with Toronto. Harris missed 10 contests with a torn pectoral muscle but returned in time for the CFL playoffs.

Harris ran for 42 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in Toronto's 34-27 East Division final win over Montreal. He added 55 yards rushing on 10 carries in the Grey Cup.

The five-foot-11, 216-pound Harris enters his 13th CFL season. The four-time Grey Cup champion is the league's top-rushing Canadian all-time (10,151 yards), having played previously with the B.C. Lions (2010-15) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2016-19, 2021).

Harris is a five-time CFL all-star and was the league's top Canadian in 2017. Two years later, he became the first player ever to be named both the Grey Cup MVP and the game's top Canadian in Winnipeg's 33-12 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Last year, Toronto linebacker Henoc Muamba accomplished the feat in the Argos' 24-23 Grey Cup victory over Winnipeg.

