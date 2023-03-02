Veteran running back Harris returns to Argonauts for Grey Cup title defence
Winnipeg native, 35, ran for 490 yards in injury-shortened 2022 season
Veteran Canadian running back Andrew Harris is officially back with the Toronto Argonauts.
Contract details weren't divulged but the sources said last month Harris had agreed to a one-year deal with Toronto.
Harris ran for 490 yards on 114 carries (4.3-yard average) and added 23 catches for 180 yards in eight regular-season games last season, his first with Toronto. Harris missed 10 contests with a torn pectoral muscle but returned in time for the CFL playoffs.
Mr. November is running it back in the double blue 🏆—@TorontoArgos
Harris ran for 42 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in Toronto's 34-27 East Division final win over Montreal. He added 55 yards rushing on 10 carries in the Grey Cup.
Harris is a five-time CFL all-star and was the league's top Canadian in 2017. Two years later, he became the first player ever to be named both the Grey Cup MVP and the game's top Canadian in Winnipeg's 33-12 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Last year, Toronto linebacker Henoc Muamba accomplished the feat in the Argos' 24-23 Grey Cup victory over Winnipeg.
