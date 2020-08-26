CFL legend, 7-time all-star Tommy Joe Coffey dies at 83
Hall of Fame kicker-receiver won Grey Cup titles with Tiger-Cats in 1967, '72
Seven-time Canadian Football League all-star Tommy Joe Coffey has died, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have confirmed. He was 83.
Inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1977, Coffey played in the CFL for 14 years as a kicker and receiver from 1959 to 1973.
A member of the Edmonton Eskimos (1959-60, 1962-66), the Tiger-Cats (1967-72) and the Toronto Argonauts (1973), Coffey was a finalist for the CFL's most outstanding player award three times and won two Grey Cups with Hamilton in 1967 and '72.
The West Texas State product led the CFL in scoring in four seasons and also topped the league in pass receptions in four campaigns.
"Tommy is one of the most decorated players to ever wear a Ticats jersey and will forever be a huge part of our franchise's great history," Ticats chief executive officer Scott Mitchell said in a statement.
