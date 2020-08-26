Skip to Main Content
CFL legend, 7-time all-star Tommy Joe Coffey dies at 83
CFL

CFL legend, 7-time all-star Tommy Joe Coffey dies at 83

Seven-time Canadian Football League all-star Tommy Joe Coffey has died, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have confirmed. He was 83. Coffey won two Grey Cups with Hamilton in 1967 and '72 and also played for the Edmonton Eskimos and Toronto Argonauts.

Hall of Fame kicker-receiver won Grey Cup titles with Tiger-Cats in 1967, '72

The Canadian Press ·
Kicker-receiver Tommy Joe Coffey, who won Grey Cups with the Tiger-Cats in 1967 and 1972, has died at 83, the CFL team confirmed Wednesday. The Canadian Football Hall of Famer also played for the Eskimos and Argonauts. (Canadian Press/File)

Seven-time Canadian Football League all-star Tommy Joe Coffey has died, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have confirmed. He was 83.

Inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1977, Coffey played in the CFL for 14 years as a kicker and receiver from 1959 to 1973.

A member of the Edmonton Eskimos (1959-60, 1962-66), the Tiger-Cats (1967-72) and the Toronto Argonauts (1973), Coffey was a finalist for the CFL's most outstanding player award three times and won two Grey Cups with Hamilton in 1967 and '72.

The West Texas State product led the CFL in scoring in four seasons and also topped the league in pass receptions in four campaigns.

"Tommy is one of the most decorated players to ever wear a Ticats jersey and will forever be a huge part of our franchise's great history," Ticats chief executive officer Scott Mitchell said in a statement.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now