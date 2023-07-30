Tiger-Cats place QB Bo Levi Mitchell back on 6-game injured list
33-year-old Texan will reportedly undergo surgery for fracture in lower right leg
Bo Levi Mitchell is back on the six-game injured list.
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Saturday they've put the veteran quarterback on the extended list after he injured his lower right leg in Friday night's 16-12 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks.
The Ticats added they're expecting Mitchell to make a full recovery and return to the lineup once his time on the injured list is completed.
The Ticats didn't divulge the nature of Mitchell's injury but according to a CFL source he suffered a fracture in the leg that will require surgery. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because the full extent of Mitchell's injury has not been provided.
The 33-year-old Texan had missed Hamilton's previous four games with a hip problem. Mitchell was hurt in the Ticats' 32-14 road loss to the Toronto Argonauts on June 18 and went on the six-game injured list shortly afterwards.
Mitchell was pulled from the six-game list Monday when he resumed practising with Hamilton. He was hurt Friday night on the game's second-last play.
On Saturday, Hamilton led 16-12 but was on its two-yard line with 13 seconds remaining. Mitchell, still under centre, took the snap and attempted a quarterback sneak only to be pushed backwards with an Ottawa player already on his lower leg.
With both Mitchell and backup Matt Shiltz on the six-game injured list, Powell made his first CFL start in Hamilton's 31-15 home loss to Toronto on July 21. He finished 27-of-41 passing for 283 yards and an interception while rushing four times for 37 yards and a touchdown.
Mitchell was 23-of-40 passing for 353 yards and two TDs against Ottawa, but also had five interceptions.
Hamilton (3-4) resumes league action next Saturday hosting the Montreal Alouettes (2-3). The Ticats also didn't divulge who their starter would be for the contest.