Tiger-Cats defence upgraded with return of all-star Delvin Breaux

The Tiger-Cats have officially announced that defensive back Delvin Breaux is returning to the CFL club. He has appeared in 27 games with Hamilton, registering 62 total tackles and 10 pass knockdowns.

Defensive back spent 3 seasons in NFL with Saints

The Canadian Press ·
Defensive back Delvin Breaux is back in Hamilton after a three-year stint with the NFL's New Orleans Saints. He was a CFL all-star with the Tiger-Cats in 2014. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Hamilton's announcement comes a day after two league sources told The Canadian Press that the 2014 CFL all-star was returning to the Ticats after three seasons with the NFL's New Orleans Saints.

The six-foot-one, 196-pound cornerback played for the Ticats from 2013-14.

He appeared in 27 games with Hamilton, registering 62 total tackles, 10 pass knockdowns, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one sack and one interception returned for a touchdown.

The Ticats visit Edmonton on Friday.

