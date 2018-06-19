Tiger-Cats defence upgraded with return of all-star Delvin Breaux
Defensive back spent 3 seasons in NFL with Saints
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have officially announced that defensive back Delvin Breaux is returning to the CFL club.
Hamilton's announcement comes a day after two league sources told The Canadian Press that the 2014 CFL all-star was returning to the Ticats after three seasons with the NFL's New Orleans Saints.
The six-foot-one, 196-pound cornerback played for the Ticats from 2013-14.
"The 'Breaux Show' is back baby. Let's go!" - Delvin Breaux (<a href="https://twitter.com/BreauxShow24?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BreauxShow24</a>)<br><br>See Delvin's first interview since returning to TigerTown, exclusively on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ticats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ticats</a> All Access.<br><br>📽 > <a href="https://t.co/5mtWKV136A">https://t.co/5mtWKV136A</a> <a href="https://t.co/YtZg92UJLC">pic.twitter.com/YtZg92UJLC</a>—@Ticats
He appeared in 27 games with Hamilton, registering 62 total tackles, 10 pass knockdowns, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one sack and one interception returned for a touchdown.
The Ticats visit Edmonton on Friday.
