Tiger-Cats defence upgraded with return of all-star Delvin Breaux

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have officially announced that defensive back Delvin Breaux is returning to the CFL club.

Hamilton's announcement comes a day after two league sources told The Canadian Press that the 2014 CFL all-star was returning to the Ticats after three seasons with the NFL's New Orleans Saints.

The six-foot-one, 196-pound cornerback played for the Ticats from 2013-14.

"The 'Breaux Show' is back baby. Let's go!" - Delvin Breaux

See Delvin's first interview since returning to TigerTown, exclusively on Ticats All Access.

He appeared in 27 games with Hamilton, registering 62 total tackles, 10 pass knockdowns, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one sack and one interception returned for a touchdown.

The Ticats visit Edmonton on Friday.