Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer unveils 2019 coaching staff

He's a first-time head coach, but Orlondo Steinauer of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats has surrounded himself with veteran experience.

Steinauer unveiled his 2019 staff Wednesday and it features a lot of football wisdom at the co-ordinator positions. June Jones, the club's former head coach, returns as offensive co-ordinator and associate head coach while Mark Washington, the B.C. Lions' former defensive co-ordinator, assumes that position with the Ticats.

Jeff Reinebold, a 35-year coaching veteran, returns as Hamilton's special-teams co-ordinator. Reinebold was the Ticats special-teams co-ordinator/linebackers coach from 2013-16 before serving as defensive co-ordinator for the first half of the 2017 campaign.

Reinebold worked as B.C.'s special-teams co-ordinator last season.

"We're extremely pleased to be able to keep some continuity while putting together a quality group of coaches with extraordinary experience," Steinauer said in a statement. "The coaches will set the tone, and we're excited about the leadership and work ethic this group will bring to our football team."

Steinauer assumed head-coaching duties this off-season after serving as Hamilton's assistant head coach in 2018. He was the Ticats' defensive co-ordinator from 2013-16 before heading to Fresno State as its defensive co-ordinator in 2017.

The remainder of the staff includes: Tommy Condell (receivers); Dennis McKnight (offensive line); Robin Ross (linebackers); Randy Melvin (defensive line); Craig Butler (defensive backs/special-teams assistant) and Jarryd Baines (assistant receivers coach/offensive quality control).

Condell, 46, returns to Hamilton after spending the last two years with the Toronto Argonauts. He was the Ticats' offensive co-ordinator/receivers coach from 2013-15.

McKnight, Baines and Butler are holdovers from Jones's staff while Ross and Melvin both worked previously with B.C.