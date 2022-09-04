B.C. Lions acquire kick returner Terry Williams from Ottawa Redblacks
Returner Terry Williams has been sent to the B.C. Lions in a trade with the Ottawa Redblacks.
Ottawa receives a 3rd-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft, and a conditional 4th in 2024
The 26-year-old Williams has posted 1,479 combined punt and kick return yards, as well as 71 receiving yards.
He's also logged 26 rushing yards on offence.
Ottawa receives a third-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft, and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for Williams.
A native of Greenwood, Miss., Williams signed with the Redblacks in 2021.
He has since gone on to appear in 11 games across two seasons.
