B.C. Lions acquire kick returner Terry Williams from Ottawa Redblacks

Returner Terry Williams has been sent to the B.C. Lions in a trade with the Ottawa Redblacks.

Ottawa receives a 3rd-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft, and a conditional 4th in 2024

The Canadian Press ·
Ottawa Redblacks wide receiver Terry Williams (81) makes a catch from a Montreal Alouettes' punt during first half CFL action in Ottawa on July 21. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

The 26-year-old Williams has posted 1,479 combined punt and kick return yards, as well as 71 receiving yards.

He's also logged 26 rushing yards on offence.

Ottawa receives a third-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft, and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for Williams.

A native of Greenwood, Miss., Williams signed with the Redblacks in 2021.

He has since gone on to appear in 11 games across two seasons.

