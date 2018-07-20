Terrell Owens free to sign with any CFL team after Eskimos drop him from neg list

Terrell Owens was released from the Edmonton Eskimos' negotiation list Friday, leaving the 44-year-old former NFL receiver free to sign with any other Canadian Football League team.

Earlier, Owens activated a 10-day window to receive a contract offer from the Eskimos by Tuesday. Edmonton placed Owens, who last played in the NFL in 2010, on its 45-man negotiation list June 19, shortly after he posted a video of himself running a 4.43-second 40-yard dash.

Jason Staroszik, the Edmonton-based agent handling Owens' CFL negotiations, said the Eskimos' decision won't dampen the receiver's enthusiasm about resuming his football career in Canada.

"It's definitely not over," Staroszik said. "Terrell could still sign as a free agent with any team that's interested. We might see another team put him on their negotiation list. Hopefully there's another team with an interest, I feel there is, so we'll see what happens."

At the Espy Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Owens told ESPN: "I know that I do have the ability to play. I know everybody sees the shape that I'm in. There's a lot of athletes that play their prospective sports, but there are few guys that defy the odds. I think I'm one of those guys."

"It's unfortunate that I haven't been able to continue my career, but again, I'm not actively seeking to get into the NFL," he continued. "But again, if there's an opportunity for me to play, then yeah, I will entertain that, as well as the CFL. ... If it happens, it happens, but if it doesn't, it's not the end of the world."

Owens will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month in Canton, Ohio, but declined an invitation to the enshrinement ceremony. Instead, Owens will deliver his Hall of Fame speech at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, his alma mater.