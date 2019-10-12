Hergy Mayala's two touchdowns lead Stampeders past Roughriders
Calgary moves into tie with Saskatchewan for first
Hergy Mayala scored his first two CFL touchdowns to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a 30-28 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday in front of 30,210 fans at McMahon Stadium.
Mayala hauled in a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, while Jamari Gilbert had a fumble return and ran it back for his first CFL touchdown.
Rene Parades kicked three field goals for the Stampeders (10-5), who moved into a tie with the Roughriders (10-5) atop the CFL's West Division standings.
The Stamps, who also beat the Riders 37-10 in Regina on July 6, hold the tiebreaker over their western rivals.
William Powell caught one touchdown pass from Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo and ran for another. Nick Marshall had an interception return for a touchdown, while Brett Lauther kicked two field goals and Jon Ryan booted a single.
After Ryan opened the scoring with a 55-yard single, Parades kicked a 47-yard field goal to put the Stamps up 3-1.
