Skip to Main Content
Bombers knock off defending champ Stampeders to reach Western Final
CFL

Bombers knock off defending champ Stampeders to reach Western Final

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers advanced to the CFL's West Division final with a 35-14 win over the Calgary Stampeders in Sunday's semifinal.

Winnipeg cast off Calgary to set sights on Roughriders

Dan Ralph · The Canadian Press ·
Winnipeg's Janarion Grant, centre, runs the ball as Calgary Stampeders' Riley Jones closes in during the Bombers' 35-14 win on Sunday to advance to the West final. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press )

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers advanced to the CFL's West Division Final with a 35-14 win over the Calgary Stampeders in Sunday's semifinal.

The Blue Bombers travel to Regina to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders in next Sunday's West Final.

The victor there represents the West in the Grey Cup in Calgary on Nov. 24.

Nic Demski, Darvin Adams and Chris Streveler scored touchdowns and Justin Medlock kicked four field goals for Winnipeg.

WATCH | Bombers down Stamps to advance to West Final:

Nic Demski, Darvin Adams and Chris Streveler each scored touchdowns in Winnipeg's 35-14 victory over Calgary. 1:37

Reggie Begelton scored two touchdowns for the host Stampeders, who won last year's Grey Cup but will not defend their title on home turf this year.

Winnipeg hasn't won the CFL's championship trophy since 1990.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.