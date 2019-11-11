Bombers knock off defending champ Stampeders to reach Western Final
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers advanced to the CFL's West Division final with a 35-14 win over the Calgary Stampeders in Sunday's semifinal.
The Blue Bombers travel to Regina to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders in next Sunday's West Final.
The victor there represents the West in the Grey Cup in Calgary on Nov. 24.
Nic Demski, Darvin Adams and Chris Streveler scored touchdowns and Justin Medlock kicked four field goals for Winnipeg.
Reggie Begelton scored two touchdowns for the host Stampeders, who won last year's Grey Cup but will not defend their title on home turf this year.
Winnipeg hasn't won the CFL's championship trophy since 1990.
