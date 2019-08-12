Lions re-acquire defensive tackle Shawn Lemon from Argonauts
The B.C. Lions on Monday traded for veteran defensive end Shawn Lemon, sending defensive tackle Davon Coleman and a 2020 conditional eighth-round draft pick to Toronto.
Veteran CFLer had 10 quarterback sacks in 13 games for B.C. during 2018 season
Shawn Lemon is back with the B.C. Lions.
The Lions acquired the veteran defensive end from the Toronto Argonauts on Monday for defensive tackle Davon Coleman and a 2020 conditional eighth-round draft pick. Both players are Americans.
The six-foot, 250-pound Lemon had 10 sacks in 13 games with B.C. last season.
Lemon had 15 tackles and a sack in four contests this year with Toronto, which also dealt Lemon to the Lions in 2018.
Coleman, 28, registered 13 tackles, two sacks and an interception in eight games with B.C. He was a CFL all-star last season after recording 57 tackles, eight sacks and two interceptions.
