Roughriders pick up WR Brian Jones from Argos

The Toronto Argonauts have traded wide receiver Brian Jones to Saskatchewan for a seventh-round pick in the 2019 CFL draft.

Canadian was 4th overall pick in 2016 draft

The Canadian Press ·
The Toronto Argos have traded Canadian wide receiver Brian Jones to the Saskatchewan Roughriders for a seventh-round in the 2019 draft. (Johnny Jutrus/CFL.ca)

The 24-year-old Jones in his third CFL season after being selected fourth overall by Toronto in the 2016 draft out of Acadia.

Jones caught 24 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown in 24 games with Toronto.

The native of Enfield, N.S., also chipped in on special teams, recording nine tackles and one blocked punt in his career.

Game Wrap: Saskatchewan hands Calgary first loss of season

The Saskatchewan Roughriders put up 40 points in a big 40-27 win over the Calgary Stampeders who suffer their first loss of the season. 2:00

