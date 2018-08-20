Roughriders pick up WR Brian Jones from Argos
The Toronto Argonauts have traded wide receiver Brian Jones to Saskatchewan for a seventh-round pick in the 2019 CFL draft.
Canadian was 4th overall pick in 2016 draft
The Toronto Argonauts have traded wide receiver Brian Jones to Saskatchewan for a seventh-round pick in the 2019 CFL draft.
The 24-year-old Jones in his third CFL season after being selected fourth overall by Toronto in the 2016 draft out of Acadia.
Jones caught 24 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown in 24 games with Toronto.
The native of Enfield, N.S., also chipped in on special teams, recording nine tackles and one blocked punt in his career.
Game Wrap: Saskatchewan hands Calgary first loss of season
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.