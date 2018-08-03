Skip to Main Content
Mike Reilly leads Eskimos past Roughriders for 3rd straight win
Recap

Mike Reilly leads Eskimos past Roughriders for 3rd straight win

Quarterback Mike Reilly ran in the winning touchdown and passed for another as the Edmonton Eskimos won their third game in a row, emerging with a 26-19 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday.

Edmonton QB runs in winning TD in back-and-forth affair

Shane Jones · The Canadian Press ·
Edmonton Eskimos' Mike Reilly (13) makes a pass during the first half of Thursday night's game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. (Codie McLachlan/The Canadian Press)

Quarterback Mike Reilly ran in the winning touchdown and passed for another as the Edmonton Eskimos won their third game in a row, emerging with a 26-19 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday.

The Eskimos (5-2) started off the scoring with a rare first-quarter touchdown, as a 61-yard passing play from Reilly to Derel Walker set up a three-yard TD run by CJ Gable.

Saskatchewan (3-4), which saw the return of starting quarterback Zach Collaros after missing the last four games with a concussion, tied the game up late in the opening quarter on its third attempt from the one-yard line, finally taken in by Marcus Thigpen.

Edmonton regained the lead on a 48-yard field goal by Sean Whyte, the only scoring play of the second to make it 10-7 at the half. The only other notable moment in the quarter was Eskimos head coach Jason Maas taking out his frustration on a Gatorade cooler.

Saskatchewan took the lead early in the third on a 41-yard TD pass from Collaros to Duron Carter.

Edmonton came roaring back as Walker made a circus catch in double coverage for a 36-yard major.

The Riders looked to regain the lead late in the third quarter, but another third-down gamble from the one was stuffed just short by the Edmonton defence upon video review. Edmonton conceded a safety on the next series, to lead 17-16.

After having what looked to be a 97-yard TD pass to Duke Williams taken away upon another review, Eskimos receiver Nate Behar then fumbled, leading to a 33-yard Brett Lauther field goal.

The Eskimos put together a long drive late in the fourth, with Reilly taking it in from the one with 2:23 remaining, but the two-point convert missed.

Saskatchewan failed on a third-down gamble, allowing Edmonton to put the game away with a 46-yard Whyte field goal.

The Eskimos are in B.C. to face the Lions next Thursday, while the Riders have a bye week before hosting the Calgary Stampeders on Aug. 19.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us