Cody Fajardo topples Lions to keep Roughriders in contention for 1st in West

Quarterback Cody Fajardo threw for 224 yards and the Saskatchewan Roughriders downed the B.C. Lions 27-19 on Friday night in Vancouver.

Fajardo completed 21-of-27 attempts for the Riders (11-5), including one touchdown.

One of his frequent targets was wide receiver Naaman Roosevelt, who hauled in seven catches for 106 yards.

Saskatchewan running back William Powell rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

Quarterback Danny O'Brien got his first CFL start and threw for 171 yards and a touchdown for the Lions (5-12), completing 16-of-24 passes.

He was temporarily replaced by Grant Kaemer in the third quarter. The rookie made good on 1-of-3 attempts and put up 18 passing yards in his league debut.