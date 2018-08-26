Riders' defensive grit hands Lions 1st home loss
Saskatchewan improves to 5-4, while BC drops to 3-6
The Saskatchewan Roughriders squeezed out a 24-21 win over the B.C. Lions Saturday night.
The game was something of a must-win for the Lions, who drop to 3-6 on the year with the loss, while the Riders improve to 5-4.
Click on the video player below to watch the Riders' defensive show:
Lions quarterback Travis Lulay threw for 231 yards, while Saskatchewan's Zach Collaros put up 215.
B.C. kicker Ty Long opened the scoring with a 20-yard field goal less than three minutes in.
It was the first of five he made throughout the game, including a 48-yard kick in the final minute of the first half.
Defensive back Nick Marshall put Saskatchewan's first points on the board, sprawling into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown just over four minutes into the game.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.