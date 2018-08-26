Riders' defensive grit hands Lions 1st home loss

The Saskatchewan Roughriders squeezed out a 24-21 win over the B.C. Lions Saturday night.

The game was something of a must-win for the Lions, who drop to 3-6 on the year with the loss, while the Riders improve to 5-4.

Shaq Evans started the night off right with a highlight reel catch to help Saskatchewan take down BC 24-21. 1:16

Lions quarterback Travis Lulay threw for 231 yards, while Saskatchewan's Zach Collaros put up 215.

B.C. kicker Ty Long opened the scoring with a 20-yard field goal less than three minutes in.

Ricky Collins Jr. of the BC Lions completes a reception, while being defended by Saskatchewan's Crezdon Butler. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press )

It was the first of five he made throughout the game, including a 48-yard kick in the final minute of the first half.

Defensive back Nick Marshall put Saskatchewan's first points on the board, sprawling into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown just over four minutes into the game.