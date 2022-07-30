Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CFL

Rourke rallies Lions past Roughriders to match best B.C. start since 2007

The B.C. Lions are off to their best start since 2007 following a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday.

B.C. quarterback throws for 336 yards, 2 touchdowns in win

Jeff DeDekker · The Canadian Press ·
B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) throws against the Saskatchewan Roughriders during a 32-17 victory in Regina on Friday. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press)

The Lions overcame a 17-4 second quarter deficit in the win as they climb to 5-1, matching their start from 2007. The Lions finished first in the West Division that year, with a 14-3-1 record before getting upset by the Riders 26-17 in the West final.

The Riders drop to 4-4 with the loss as they head into a bye week.

Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke, in his first season as a starter, continued to live up to the hype, completing 27 of 33 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns. He now has 1,941 yards on 153-of-193 passing, with 16 touchdowns.

WATCH | Rourke, Rhymes connect against Roughriders:

Rhymes' marvelous touchdown reception leads Lions past Roughriders

2 hours ago
Duration 1:02
Wide receiver Dominique Rhymes makes an outstanding touchdown reception to give B.C. the lead and they go to defeat Saskatchewan 32-17.

The Lions got touchdowns from Rourke on a one-yard run along with a 15-yard reception from Jevon Cottoy, and a 14-yard catch by Dominique Rhymes. Kicker Sean Whyte hit field goals of 16 and 39 yards and added a single on a miss from 46 yards. Stefan Flintoft had two singles on kickoffs. The Lions also got a safety when Marcus Sayles tackled Riders running back Jamal Morrow in the end zone in the second quarter.

Fajardo, on a one-yard run, and Tevin Jones, on an eight-yard reception, both scored touchdowns for Saskatchewan. Brett Lauther added a 28-yard field goal.

