George Reed, legendary Saskatchewan Roughriders running back, dead at 83
Team confirmed CFL Hall of Famer's passing Sunday, a day before his 84th birthday
George Reed, one of the greatest running backs in CFL history, has died.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders, the team Reed spent his 13-year pro career with, confirmed his passing Sunday. Reed died the day before his 84th birthday.
Reed retired as the CFL's all-time leading rusher in 1976 with 16,116 yards, and his 134 rushing touchdowns are still the most in league history. He was named Grey Cup MVP in 1966, helping Saskatchewan defeat Ottawa in Vancouver.
Reed was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1979.
It is with great sadness and broken hearts that the Saskatchewan Roughriders Football Club mourn the passing of one of its greatest players of all time, George Reed.<br><br>💚 <a href="https://t.co/FJxvw8aq3i">https://t.co/FJxvw8aq3i</a> <a href="https://t.co/7pTlQdlMPm">pic.twitter.com/7pTlQdlMPm</a>—@sskroughriders
More to come.
With files from CBC Sports