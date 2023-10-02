Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CFL·New

George Reed, legendary Saskatchewan Roughriders running back, dead at 83

George Reed, one of the greatest running backs in CFL history, has died. The Saskatchewan Roughriders, the team Reed spent his 13-year pro career with, confirmed his passing Sunday. Reed died the day before his 84th birthday.

Team confirmed CFL Hall of Famer's passing Sunday, a day before his 84th birthday

The Canadian Press ·
A man wearing a football jersey waves to fans in the stands with both arms in the air.
Saskatchewan Roughriders great George Reed addresses the crowd following the final game at Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field in Regina on Oct. 29, 2016. (Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press)

George Reed, one of the greatest running backs in CFL history, has died.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders, the team Reed spent his 13-year pro career with, confirmed his passing Sunday. Reed died the day before his 84th birthday.

Reed retired as the CFL's all-time leading rusher in 1976 with 16,116 yards, and his 134 rushing touchdowns are still the most in league history. He was named Grey Cup MVP in 1966, helping Saskatchewan defeat Ottawa in Vancouver.

Reed was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1979.

More to come.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now