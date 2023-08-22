Content
CFL

Rick LeLacheur returns as interim president, CEO of Elks

Rick LeLacheur is returning to the Edmonton Elks as the team's interim president and chief executive officer. LeLacheur, an Edmonton native, previously held both roles with the CFL team from 2002 to 2011.

The Canadian Press ·
Edmonton Elks new team interim president and chief executive officer seen announcing the Grey Cup Festival in a 2010 handout photo. HO-Edmonton Elks/The Canadian Press
The team won Grey Cups in 2003 and 2005 with LeLacheur at the helm.

He resigned from his positions on Dec. 1, 2011 and was succeeded by Len Rhodes. LeLacheur later spent five seasons (2018 to 2022) as president of the B.C. Lions.

The Elks say LeLacheur's appointment is effective immediately and he will lead the team's front office as it seeks a permanent replacement for Victor Cui.

Cui was named the Elks' president and CEO on Jan. 24, 2022. He parted ways with the club on Aug. 15.

