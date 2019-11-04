Rick Campbell out as Redblacks head coach after 3-15 season: report

Ottawa Redblacks head coach Rick Campbell will not return next season.

A source confirmed the Redblacks will have a new head coach. The source was granted anonymity because the move will not be announced until later Monday.

When asked if it was his decision to leave, Campbell said, "I told them that the status quo was not best for the Redblacks and decisions were made from there."

The move comes after a season in which the Redblacks finished last in the CFL with a record of 3-15.

Campbell had been coach of the Redblacks since their expansion 2014 season. He guided Ottawa to the Grey Cup game in three of the past four seasons, winning the title in 2016.

Last off-season, the Redblacks lost several star players in free agency, including quarterback Trevor Harris.

Redblacks general manager Marcel Desjardins opted to go with backup Dominique Davis and CFL veteran a Jonathon Jennings at quarterback. After a 2-0 start, the Redblacks faltered badly.

