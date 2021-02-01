Redblacks sign QB Matt Nichols after cutting Nick Arbuckle
Argonauts acquire Eric Rogers, Cordarro Law from Stampeders
The Ottawa Redblacks and Toronto Argonauts have made major quarterbacking moves just over one week away from the start of CFL free agency.
Hours after the Argos released Matt Nichols on Sunday, the Redblacks signed the former Winnipeg Blue Bombers and released fellow quarterback Nick Arbuckle.
CFL free agency opens Feb. 9.
Nichols and Arbuckle signed with Toronto and Ottawa, respectively, early last year before the 2020 CFL season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arbuckle was acquired by the Redblacks in a trade with the Calgary Stampeders before signing a deal with Ottawa.
However, CFL teams have been renegotiating deals this year as the economic fallout continues to be felt in the aftermath of a cancelled season.
Nichols was leading the league in touchdown passes and passer rating before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury halfway through the 2019 campaign. The Bombers later acquired Zach Collaros from Toronto and he led Winnipeg to the Grey Cup.
Arbuckle was 4-3 as Calgary's starter in 2019 while Bo Levi Mitchell was hurt. He finished the season completing 73.1 per cent of his passes for 2,103 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.
All eyes will be on the Argos to see if they make a move for Arbuckle. The only quarterback on Toronto's roster is Canadian Michael O'Connor.
Argos acquire Rogers, Law from Stamps
The Calgary Stampeders have dealt the rights of receiver Eric Rogers, defensive lineman Cordarro Law and defensive back Robertson Daniel to the Toronto Argonauts.
The three men are due to become free agents Feb. 9.
The Stampeders included a sixth-round draft pick (47th overall) and a fourth-round pick in the global draft in 2021 in the package.
Calgary gets Toronto's fifth-round pick (43rd overall) and third-round global draft pick in return.
Toronto also signed four players including receiver DaVaris Daniels.
The Argos also extended the contract of offensive lineman Philip Blake, agreed to new contract terms with offensive lineman Jamal Campbell and signed offensive lineman Cody Speller.
