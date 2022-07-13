Redblacks QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension
Roughriders DT injured Masoli with low hit, made comments about QB's heritage
Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field following the hit.
That prompted some Redblacks players to go to Saskatchewan's sideline to confront Marino. Even after being ejected, Marino lifted his helmet to the crowd and pounded his chest as he headed to the locker room.
Masoli was carted off the field and will require surgery. He's expected to be out 10 to 12 weeks.
Marino, in his second season with Saskatchewan, has a previous ejection and two fines in 12 career CFL games.
'Unacceptable pattern of behaviour'
"I've seen the poor and uninformed excuses given by Saskatchewan's head coach and no apology from Garrett Marino, coach [Craig] Dickenson or any executive from Saskatchewan," Masoli said in a statement released on his Twitter account.
"After playing 12 games and already with a previous ejection and two fines before this incident, it is clear Garrett Marino cannot control himself.
"The welfare and safety of the CFL players do matter and we should not have to worry about those who consistently cannot play within the rules. It's an unacceptable pattern of behaviour on top of the embarrassing way he celebrated as I was down shows how proud he is of his dirty ways."
<a href="https://twitter.com/CFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CFL</a> <a href="https://t.co/5UpyoWfSMn">pic.twitter.com/5UpyoWfSMn</a>—@jmasoli8
Masoli was also critical about Marino's suspension for his comments about Masoli's heritage. The 33-year-old Masoli was born in San Francisco to parents of Samoan descent.
"The worst of it is the vile and disrespectable type of behaviour and racial insults that were made toward me more than once," he said. "In the CFL we say our diversity is our strength, so there should be no place for the racial hate.
With Masoli out, the Redblacks acquired quarterback Nick Arbuckle from the Edmonton Elks on Monday for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Ottawa first obtained Arbuckle's rights from Calgary on Jan. 3, 2020 and ultimately signed him.
But Arbuckle never played in Ottawa as the CFL didn't stage a 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He joined the Toronto Argonauts in February 2021 before being dealt to Edmonton on Oct. 26, 2021.
