Redblacks fire head coach Paul LaPolice following loss to Lions

The Ottawa Redblacks fired head coach Paul LaPolice on Saturday. The move comes after Ottawa dropped a 34-19 decision Friday night to the B.C. Lions. That left the Redblacks with a CFL-worst 3-11 record.

The Canadian Press ·
The Ottawa Redblacks fired head coach Paul LaPolice, seen above, on Saturday after seeing their record drop to a CFL worst 3-11 following a 34-19 loss to the B.C. Lions on Friday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

More to come.

