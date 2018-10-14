Eskimos beat Redblacks to remain in playoff picture
Edmonton snaps 3-game skid, Ottawa remains tied for 1st in East
CJ Gable ran in a pair of touchdowns as the Edmonton Eskimos kept themselves in the playoff picture with a 34-16 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday.
Watch highlights from Edmonton's win:
The Eskimos snapped a three-game losing skid to improve to 8-8 and to remain in contention for a playoff slot through both the West and East Division paths.
The Redblacks (8-7) have lost two straight, but remain in a tie in points for first place in the East with Hamilton.
Ottawa scored on its opening drive, getting a 32-yard field goal from rookie Lewis Ward, his CFL record-extending 41st consecutive successful three-pointer.
Edmonton finally got a touchdown after going nine quarters without one, a drought of 152 minutes and 21 seconds, when Martese Jackson ran 13 yards into the end zone with three minutes left in the opening quarter.
The Redblacks responded with another Ward field goal to start the second, and then got another one midway through the quarter to take a 9-7 lead.
