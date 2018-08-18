Harris' big game leads Redblacks over Blue Bombers

Quarterback Trevor Harris turned in another marquee performance Friday night as his pinpoint passing led the Ottawa Redblacks to a commanding 44-21 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Harris finished 29 for 39 with 361 yards in the air and connected with Dominique Rhymes on a touchdown, while William Powell ran for 106 yards and a TD and Dominique Davis punched in two scores for the Redblacks (6-3).

Matt Nichols was 23 for 35 with 291 yards and had two TD passes to Darvin Adams, who had 162 receiving yards, as well as an interception for the Bombers (5-4). Andrew Harris had 72 yards on the ground and TD.

Ottawa defeats Winnipeg 44-21, Harris throws for 361 yards and 1 touchdown. 1:39

Harris completed 22 of his 29 throws in the first half alone for 241 yards, while Nichols was nine for 13 and just 84 yards. Things didn't get much better for the Bombers in the second.

Both quarterbacks were sacked and gave up fumbles, but only Winnipeg paid with a touchdown.

The 27,602 fans at Investors Group Field had to listen over and over to the phrase "Harris completes ... " as the Redblacks' offence proved largely unstoppable and moved the team to the top of the East Division.