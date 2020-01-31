QB Trevor Harris signs 3-year extension with Edmonton Eskimos

The Edmonton Eskimos have extended the contract of starting quarterback Trevor Harris, keeping him with the CFL team through the 2022 season.

Harris originally signed with the Eskimos before last season, leaving the Ottawa Redblacks.

The 33-year-old Harris was second in the CFL with 4,027 passing yards in 13 games last season. Harris completed 343-of-478 passes (71.8 per cent) with 16 touchdowns. He also rushed for six majors.

After the Eskimos finished fourth in the West, Harris set a playoff record for consecutive completions (22) and completion percentage (92.3 per cent) in a road win over the Montreal Alouettes in the East semifinal.

The Eskimos then lost to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East final.

"I'm grateful to be in Edmonton for the long haul. I have a deep conviction that we have something special building here and I wanted to show it through this contract, and I am thrilled to be part of it," Harris said in a statement. "I can promise there will never be a day taken for granted that I get to be in the Green and Gold and the quarterback here. I'm viciously motivated to deliver daily for our fans and this city."

Last season, Harris was twice named CFL player of the week (Week 1, Week 10) and CFL player of the month (June, August).

Prior to Edmonton, Harris spent four seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2012-15) and three with the Redblacks (2016-18).

"Trevor gives us a chance to win every game that he steps on the field and his leadership and dedication off the field are second to none," Eskimos general manager Brock Sunderland said. "We're thrilled to keep him in the Green and Gold for the next three years and now we can start building around him."

Alouettes deal LB Lokombo to Argos

The Montreal Alouettes dealt Canadian linebacker/safety Bo Lokombo to the Toronto Argonauts on Friday for a conditional 2020 eighth-round draft pick.

The six-foot-two, 225-pound Lokombo appeared in 15 games last season with Montreal, registering 51 tackles, eight special-teams tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Lokombo, raised in Abbotsford, B.C., after being born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, was drafted in the third round, No. 21 overall, by the B.C. Lions in the 2013 CFL draft.

Later in the day, the Alouettes signed Canadian receiver Felix Faubert-Lussier to a one-year extension and inked Canadian kicker Felix Briere and American defensive back Najee Murray to two-year extensions.

Bombers re-sign Thomas

The longest-serving current Blue Bomber is staying in Winnipeg.

The Bombers have given Canadian defensive tackle Jake Thomas a one-year extension. The 2020 season will be Thomas' ninth in Winnipeg.

The native of Douglas, N.B., had a career-best five sacks last year. He also had 22 defensive tackles as the Blue Bombers won the Grey Cup.

The Acadia University product was drafted 29th overall by the Bombers in 2012.

Roughriders re-sign FB Awachie

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian fullback Albert Awachie to a two-year extension.

The six-foot-three, 225-pound Toronto native is entering his fourth season with the Roughriders.

Awachie played 12 games for Saskatchewan last year.