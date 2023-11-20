Alouettes receiver Tyson Philpot named outstanding Canadian of 110th Grey Cup
Teammate and QB Cody Fajardo collects MVP honours after leading comeback win
Montreal Alouettes receiver Tyson Philpot of Delta, B.C., was named outstanding Canadian after scoring the winning touchdown in the 110th Grey Cup on Sunday evening in Hamilton.
"We knew all game that they weren't stopping us, we were stopping ourselves," said Philpot, who caught six passes for 63 yards. "We just had to do our jobs, take it little by little, and march it down the field, which is exactly what we did."
Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo and Philpot connected on a 19-yard TD with 15 seconds left to put the Alouettes ahead on the way to a 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Fajardo was named the game's most valuable player after completing 21 of 26 passes for 290 yards, three touchdowns and one interception to help Montreal win its first CFL title since 2010. It was Fajardo's first title as a starter.
"When you grow up as a kid, you always want the ball in your hands with the game on the line, in the biggest game," said Fajardo. "I was just thankful for that opportunity."
"A lot of guys you didn't know the name before the season started but now you're going to remember their names and our names will be on that Cup and will be immortal forever."
