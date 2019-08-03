Redblacks bounce back to snap Alouettes win streak in OT

Lewis Ward's third field goal of the night came in overtime, while DeVonte Dedmon ran back two kicks for touchdowns as the Ottawa Redblacks beat the Montreal Alouettes 30-27 on Friday.

Ward has now made a league-record 67 consecutive field goals, with his 15-yard boot in extra time ending a four-game losing streak for the Redblacks. Dedmon finished with 377 total kick return yards along with his two TDs.

Ottawa quarterback Dominique Davis threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once, but threw a touchdown and 164 yards passing in the win.

Als quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. completed 13-of-25 passes for 120 yards and rushed for two touchdowns. He was briefly down in the second quarter and stayed in the game until partway through the second half. But he was removed and it was later reported that Adams Jr. entered concussion protocol. Backup Antonio Pipkin would take over in the third quarter and finish the game.

DeVonte Dedmon's tuckle-busting punt return

DeVonte Dedmon broke several tackles on his way into the end zone in the second quarter of Ottawa's game in Montreal. 1:31

Davis threw his first interception on his team's second drive of the game —his eighth of the year — which led to an 18-yard Boris Bede field goal. Later in the quarter, Davis completed a pass to receiver Brad Sinopoli, only for the Canadian to fumble the ball and give possession back to Montreal.

Adams Jr. would score on a 13-yard run on his next drive, diving headfirst towards the pylon. He was briefly down on the play after the dive.