Ticats maul Redblacks for club-record 13th win
Hamilton improves to 8-0 at home as Dane Evans, Brandon Banks power offence
Dane Evans and Brandon Banks anchored a record-setting performance Saturday by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Hamilton also improved to 8-0 at Tim Hortons Field. That's important given the Ticats have clinched first in the East Division and will host the conference final next month.
Banks had a TD for a fifth straight game while finishing with seven catches for 116 yards. Despite that, Hamilton was far from perfect Saturday however all Ottawa (3-13) could muster were four Lewis Ward field goals in dropping its ninth straight loss.
Evans found a streaking Banks at 14:26 of the third, putting Hamilton ahead 26-12 before a Tim Hortons Field gathering of 23,692 on a glorious fall afternoon.
Evans finished 32-of-41 passing for a career-high 452 yards with a TD and interception. He improved to 8-2 as Hamilton's start since replacing incumbent Jeremiah Masoli (season-ending knee injury).
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.