Ticats maul Redblacks for club-record 13th win

Dane Evans and Brandon Banks anchored a record-setting performance Saturday by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Evans' 62-yard TD strike to Banks in the third quarter led Hamilton to a 33-12 home win over the Ottawa Redblacks. The victory was a fourth straight and club-record 13th this year for the Ticats (13-3), who have two regular-season contests remaining.

Hamilton also improved to 8-0 at Tim Hortons Field. That's important given the Ticats have clinched first in the East Division and will host the conference final next month.

Banks had a TD for a fifth straight game while finishing with seven catches for 116 yards. Despite that, Hamilton was far from perfect Saturday however all Ottawa (3-13) could muster were four Lewis Ward field goals in dropping its ninth straight loss.

Evans found a streaking Banks at 14:26 of the third, putting Hamilton ahead 26-12 before a Tim Hortons Field gathering of 23,692 on a glorious fall afternoon.

Evans finished 32-of-41 passing for a career-high 452 yards with a TD and interception. He improved to 8-2 as Hamilton's start since replacing incumbent Jeremiah Masoli (season-ending knee injury).