Chug away: CFL won't punish Redblacks' Gott for viral beer-chugging celebration

Jon Gott can rest easy.

A CFL spokesman said Saturday the Ottawa Redblacks offensive lineman won't be fined for chugging a beer during the club's 24-9 home win over the Toronto Argonauts on Friday night.

They celebrate TDs a little differently in the Canadian Football League. <a href="https://t.co/oDCrGbHWyH">pic.twitter.com/oDCrGbHWyH</a> —@espn

Following Ottawa's final TD of the game, the six-foot-three, 297-pound Gott took the league's liberal touchdown celebration policy to a new level. He ran into the end-zone stands, grabbed a beer from his girlfriend and started chugging it through his facemask. When he was finished, Gott crushed the can against his helmet.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Gott was worried that the celebration may have crossed the line.

"It was all in fun. It was the last regular-season game and hopefully I don't get in trouble too much, but we'll see," the Edmonton native said.

Gott, who sports a lengthy, thick beard, said he had been planning the chug for the past few seasons, and when his girlfriend nodded to him he knew the time was right.

Watch highlights from Ottawa's win:

The Ottawa Redblacks finished the regular season with a 24-9 victory over the Toronto Argonauts. The Redblacks (11-7) have a bye into the Eastern final while the defending Grey Cup Champions Argonauts (4-14) will miss the playoffs. 2:39

"It was probably four years ago I thought of it and I finally just pulled the trigger. Hopefully (CFL commissioner Randy) Ambrosie takes it easy on me."

Gott's celebration was widely circulated all over social media in Canada and the United States.

ESPN was among those tweeting the video Friday night. Their tweet had 1.74 million views as of Saturday afternoon and had been retweeted 16,000 times.