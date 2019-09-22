Mike Reilly leads Lions to rout of Redblacks
B.C. QB throws for 353 yards, 2 touchdowns in big win
Mike Reilly threw for 353 yard and two touchdowns as the B.C. Lions routed the Ottawa Redblacks 40-7 on Saturday.
Reilly became the only quarterback in the CFL to start every game for his team this season and led the Lions (3-10) to their second consecutive blowout win over the Redblacks (3-10) having won 29-5 last week in Vancouver.
He left midway through the fourth quarter giving way to Dan O'Brien.
Trailing 30-5 entering the fourth quarter, Lewis Ward was wide on a 32-yard field goal attempt for the Redblacks but did manage to get a single point.
Reilly came right back and threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Burnham and if the game wasn't done before, it was then at 37-6 with 10 minutes to play. Sergio Castillo did kick a 28-yard field goal- his fourth of the game- with 7:59 left for a 40-6 lead.
The crowd threw out a Bronx Cheer following a 77-yard punt single to give the Redblacks their seventh point.
