Mike Reilly leads Lions to rout of Redblacks

Mike Reilly threw for 353 yard and two touchdowns as the B.C. Lions routed the Ottawa Redblacks 40-7 on Saturday.

Reilly became the only quarterback in the CFL to start every game for his team this season and led the Lions (3-10) to their second consecutive blowout win over the Redblacks (3-10) having won 29-5 last week in Vancouver.

He left midway through the fourth quarter giving way to Dan O'Brien.

Trailing 30-5 entering the fourth quarter, Lewis Ward was wide on a 32-yard field goal attempt for the Redblacks but did manage to get a single point.

Reilly came right back and threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Burnham and if the game wasn't done before, it was then at 37-6 with 10 minutes to play. Sergio Castillo did kick a 28-yard field goal- his fourth of the game- with 7:59 left for a 40-6 lead.

The crowd threw out a Bronx Cheer following a 77-yard punt single to give the Redblacks their seventh point.