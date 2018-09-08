Lions' defence steps up in much-needed win over Redblacks

The B.C. Lions held on for a crucial win Friday night, but lost a pair of key players in the process.

The Lions took a 26-14 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks at B.C. Place.

Veteran Lions (4-6) quarterback Travis Lulay threw for 108 yards and one touchdown before a hard double hit forced him from the game.

The Lions said on Twitter that Lulay was undergoing concussion protocol and "doubtful to return."

Jonathan Jennings took over in the second half, throwing for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Now in his 10th season with the Lions, Lulay went into the game having thrown 1,696 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions in six games this season.

He missed the first game of the season while rehabbing a knee injury suffered last season, then dressed as Jennings' back up for the next two matches before re-claiming his starting spot in mid-July.

Jennings threw for 487 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in B.C.'s first three games of the year.

Ottawa (6-5) starting quarterback Trevor Harris put up 186 yards.

Lions wide receiver Ricky Collins Jr., opened the scoring four-and-a-half minutes in, catching a 33-yard rocket from Lulay in the endzone. It was the 26-year-old's second touchdown of the year.