Injury-plagued Redblacks QB Masoli has deal extended through 2024
Completed 67 per cent of his passes for 1,083 yards in 4 games last season
Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli has signed a contract extension with the Ottawa Redblacks.
The 34-year-old American is now under contract through the 2024 season. Masoli is entering his second season with the Redblacks after signing with the team on Feb. 7, 2022.
"Having consistency at the quarterback position is a key piece to have success as a CFL team, so we're very happy to be able to keep Jeremiah Masoli in red and black for the foreseeable future," said Redblacks general manager Shawn Burke.
"Jeremiah has proven himself as a leader both on and off the field, and makes us better as a team when he has the ball in his hands."
He appeared in four games for Ottawa this season, completing 66.7 per cent of his passes for 1,083 yards and two touchdowns.
Masoli also rushed for 39 yards and a touchdown, before his season was ended due to injury in Week 5 following an illegal hit by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Garrett Marino that drew an outcry from across the Canadian Football League.
In 2019, Masoli staked Hamilton to a 5-1 record to open the campaign before tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in a 23-15 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers that ended his season.
After being on Edmonton's roster, Masoli was traded to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in February 2013.
He appeared in 112 games with the Ticats, completing 1,203 passes for 15,555 yards, and 82 touchdowns, also rushing for 1,507 yards and 19 touchdowns on 252 carries, helping Hamilton to a pair of Grey Cup appearances.
He was named a CFL East all-star in 2018 and holds the league record for most consecutive completions in a game (23), set on July 23, 2016.
With files from CBC Sports
