Elks sign recently acquired quarterback Nick Arbuckle to 1-year contract
Move means Argonauts receive Edmonton's 2nd-round draft pick in 2022
Recently acquired quarterback Nick Arbuckle has signed a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Elks.
The deal, announced Monday by the Canadian Football League team, keeps Arbuckle in Edmonton through 2022.
Monday's announcement means the Toronto Argonauts will receive Edmonton's second-round pick in the 2022 CFL draft.
The Argonauts dealt Arbuckle to Edmonton last Tuesday in exchange for a conditional pick and the rights to American quarterback Chad Kelly, who was on Edmonton's negotiation list.
Arbuckle, 28, was on a one-year deal, after signing with the Argonauts prior to the 2021 CFL season in February.
Last place in West Division
The six-foot-one, 213-pound Arbuckle completed 96 of 153 passes for 1,158 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions in seven games with Toronto this season.
Originally signed by the Calgary Stampeders out of Georgia State in 2017, Arbuckle has played in 43 career CFL regular-season games, completing 287 of his 416 attempts, with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Arbuckle joined the Elks last week after completing his COVID-19 quarantine and started practising with the team Monday.
The Elks (2-8) are in last place in the CFL West and are coming off a 39-23 home loss to Hamilton last week. Both the team's victories have come on the road.
Edmonton plays its final home game of the season Friday.
WATCH | Quarterback Masoli leads Tiger-Cats past Elks:
