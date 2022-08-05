Blue Bombers dominate 4th quarter to remain undefeated with win over Alouettes
Back-to-back Grey Cup champions end 2-game losing streak in Montreal
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers kept their perfect season going with a strong fourth quarter push, leaving Percival Molson Stadium with a 35-20 win over the Montreal Alouettes Thursday.
Dakota Prukop scored on a one-yard sneak, and then Janarion Grant threw a cold shower on the home crowd with a 57-yard punt return. Brady Oliveira sealed the victory with a late six-yard rush.
Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros threw for 210 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. The back-to-back Grey Cup champions snapped a two-game losing streak in Montreal.
Montreal quarterback Trevor Harris threw for 127 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Dominique Davis added a late touchdown pass.
WATCH | Grant's 57-yard punt return helps Blue Bombers stay unbeaten:
The Alouettes (2-6) shocked the Bombers on the first drive of the game when Wesley Sutton intercepted Collaros and instantly placed Montreal in scoring position.
However, Winnipeg's defence limited the damage to a field goal. David Cote placed a 24-yard attempt through the uprights for an early 3-0 lead.
Winnipeg took the lead in the second quarter when a 39-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Montreal's Rodney Randle Jr. placed the visitors on the nine-yard line. Collaros found Dalton Schoen for Winnipeg's first touchdown.
Cote followed that up with a 49-yard field goal to cut the Bombers' lead to one.
The Alouettes handed Winnipeg a chance at a touchdown with a pyramiding penalty on a field goal attempt, giving the Bombers a fresh set of downs. Collaros notched his second TD of the night with a five-yard pass to Rasheed Bailey.
.<a href="https://twitter.com/ZCollaros7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZCollaros7</a> pass 🤝 <a href="https://twitter.com/ShowTimeSheed?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShowTimeSheed</a> catch<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFLGameDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFLGameDay</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Wpg_BlueBombers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Wpg_BlueBombers</a> <a href="https://t.co/B2OexoyxKT">pic.twitter.com/B2OexoyxKT</a>—@CFL
Tyson Philpot helped Montreal tie the game on the next drive. The rookie returned Winnipeg's kickoff 60 yards and then two plays later, caught Harris' pass in the backfield and swerved through the defence to score Montreal's first touchdown. Dominique Davis rushed the two-point conversion, bringing the score to 14-14.
Second-string quarterback Dakota Prukop helped Winnipeg regain its lead with a one-yard sneak.
The Bombers closed their fourth quarter domination with a six-yard rush by Oliveira.
The Alouettes added a late touchdown when Davis found Reggie White Jr. with a 20-yard pass.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?