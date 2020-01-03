Patrick Boivin out as president, CEO of Alouettes
The Canadian Football League has announced Patrick Boivin is no longer the president and chief executive officer of the Montreal Alouettes.
CFL's chief operating officer David Goldstein will replace Boivin on interim basis
The CFL purchased the club from the Wetenhall family last May and continues to try to find a new owner.
David Goldstein, the league's chief operating officer, will take Boivin's old role on an interim basis.
The Alouettes also have not named a general manager after interim GM Joe Mack finished his deal at the conclusion of the 2019 season.
The Alouettes gave head coach Khari Jones a three-year contract extension following a season in which Montreal made the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Montreal lost in the East semifinal against the Edmonton Eskimos after finishing the regular season with a 10-8 record.
